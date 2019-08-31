Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT "UK Takeover Cardiff" Viewing Party. Today's show comes from the Cardiff International Arena in Cardiff, Wales. Follow along, and feel free to sound off in the comments below.

Keeping hitting refresh for latest results.

Vic Joseph, Aiden English, and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the Takeover Cardiff pre-show. They hype today's card, including Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews possibly becoming the first Welshman to become NXT United Kingdom champions in their triple-threat tag against Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) and Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake).

Footage of NXT UK women's champion Toni Storm and title challenger Kay Lee Ray arriving to the arena is played. That transitions into a video package detailing the relationship between Storm and Ray, who both claim that the other has changed for the worst. Ray even went as far as to accuse Storm of being so thick-headed that everyone in her life abandoned her, including her father. Commentary wonders if Toni Storm is broken mentally due to Ray's harsh statements.

Earlier today, WWE star Cesaro was interviewed, where the Swiss Superman announced that he'll be issuing an open challenge to anyone in the UK locker room. McGuinness wonders if Kenny Williams will step up to face Cesaro, as he has yet to be on a Takeover card.

A recap of the feud between Gallus leader Joe Coffey and Dave Mastiff is played. The two met on an episode of NXT UK a few weeks ago, which ended in a double-countount. That brings us to today, where Mastiff and Coffey will meet in a Last Man Standing bout.

Video package highlighting today's tag team title matchup between Grizzled Young Veterans, Gallus, and the hometown heroes Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. The Veterans have been holding the gold since Takeover Blackpool, when they defeated Moustache Mountain to become the brand's first tag champs.

NXT UK champion WALTER is shown preparing backstage with members of Imperium. This takes us to the video package hyping Takeover Cardiff's main event between WALTER and British Strong Style's Tyler Bate. The highlight vignette revisits WALTER's epic victory over Pete Dunne at Takeover New York to become champion, followed by his formation of Imperium. The group attacked every member of British Strong Style, and event put Tyler Bate on the bench. Bate would come back with a vengeance to challenge WALTER. Commentary asks if Bate can restore order to NXT UK.

Pre-show is over. Takeover is about to begin.