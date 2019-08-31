- Above is the NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff Pre-Show video, which begins at 1:30 pm ET. The main card will get going at 2 pm ET, featuring WWE UK Champion WALTER defending against Tyler Bate.

- After TakeOver, Triple H will have a live Q&A about the show, which you can see in the video below.

- In addition to the WWE UK Championship match, NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm will face Kay Lee Ray, while NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake will go against the teams of Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Coffey & Wolfgang. Those involved hyped the upcoming event on Twitter.

Tomorrow night I am simply going to batter @Kay_Lee_Ray



Godspeed ?????? #ToniTime https://t.co/CT6V9JgJru — Toni Störm ???????? (@tonistorm_) August 30, 2019