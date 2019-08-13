As noted, WWE deleted the original video of Bray Wyatt's entrance for "The Fiend" at SummerSlam and re-uploaded it after taking out the visuals of the head lantern that he brought to the ring.

In an update on the head lantern, it looks like the piece wasn't totally nixed from The Fiend's gimmick. Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live today that he reached out to multiple sources on the matter and none of them had heard anything about the lantern being dropped. Furthermore, the head lantern is going to be a part of Wyatt's upcoming Mattel action figure for The Fiend. It was also said that WWE is producing more of the lanterns, apparently for other merchandise items.

It will be interesting to see if The Fiend is still carrying the Wyatt head lantern the next time he appears on WWE TV. Wyatt defeated Finn Balor at Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view, but he did not appear on last night's RAW.

For those who missed it, below is a screenshot of the lantern from Sunday's match: