Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota with the return of the King of the Ring tournament.

First round KOTR matches set for tonight's show are Cedric Alexander vs. Sami Zayn and Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe. Braun Strowman vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles will also take place, with the title on the line. Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler has been teased for tonight.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* 2019 King of the Ring tournament returns

* Braun Strowman to face AJ Styles for the United States Title on Raw

* Sasha Banks' brutal return sparks questions

* Cedric Alexander squares off with Sami Zayn as the King of the Ring kicks off

* Cesaro and Samoa Joe to throw down with their eyes on the throne

* Walking with (and running after) Elias

Stick with us today for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us tonight for live coverage at 8pm ET.