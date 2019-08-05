Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA with the final red brand hype for WWE SummerSlam.

WWE has confirmed Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for tonight's RAW. No matches have been announced but they are teasing the reveal of the Roman Reigns mystery attacker.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* How injured is Seth Rollins heading into his SummerSlam battle with Brock Lesnar?

* Was someone responsible for the Roman Reigns forklift incident?

* Will Becky Lynch and Natalya's rivalry continue to escalate?

* Will The O.C. keep their celebration going into SummerSlam?

* What's next for WWE's first pregnant champion?

tonight's RAW