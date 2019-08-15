- Above is the latest edition of WWE's "Day Of" series, featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the recent RAW Reunion special.

- Killian Dain vs. Matt Riddle has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network.

- This week's NXT episode saw Breezango make their return to the ring together on TV. They defeated The Forgotten Sons in a match that was taped before Saturday's NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event. As noted, Fandango returned to action a few weeks back and is now officially a member of the NXT roster along with Breeze. Below are a few shots from last night's match: