- Above is the latest edition of WWE's "Day Of" series, featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the recent RAW Reunion special.
- Killian Dain vs. Matt Riddle has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network.
- This week's NXT episode saw Breezango make their return to the ring together on TV. They defeated The Forgotten Sons in a match that was taped before Saturday's NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event. As noted, Fandango returned to action a few weeks back and is now officially a member of the NXT roster along with Breeze. Below are a few shots from last night's match:
You simply can't forget tag team action that's THIS gorgeous.
It's Breezango vs. The Forgotten Sons on NXT!
What ring rust?? Breezango picks up the victory!