- Next Monday's post-RAW episode of "Straight Up Steve Austin" on the USA Network will feature the WWE Hall of Famer hanging out with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in Los Angeles. Above is a preview clip for the episode.

- WWE filed to trademark "The Irresistible Force" on Monday of this week, for merchandise use. This was the nickname that Nia Jax had been using at one point. Jax underwent surgery to repair two torn ACLs back in April, but there's no official word yet on when she will be back.

- Buddy Murphy took to Twitter this afternoon to tout his third straight SmackDown match that received praise from fans. Murphy recently made his SmackDown TV debut with a hard-fought loss to Roman Reigns. He then defeated Daniel Bryan last week, and lost a King of the Ring tournament match to Ali last night.

He wrote, "That's 3 for 3! #SDLive"

You can see the full tweet below: