- As seen above, WWE Shop has released a limited edition Firefly Fun House box for Bray Wyatt. There were only 500 boxes available for purchase and they are currently sold out of the small, medium and 3X sizes. The boxes are going for $39.99.

Each box, which turns into a Funhouse playset, comes with an exclusive "The Fiend" t-shirt, an autographed Wyatt postcard, playset cutouts and display, stickers, photos, and more.

- WWE will begin filming promos for their SmackDown on Fox premiere soon, according to PWInsider. Word is that RAW and SmackDown Superstars will be used for the shoots.

SmackDown will premiere on Fox on Friday, October 4 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. As noted earlier today at this link, this will be the big 20th Anniversary special with several Hall of Famers confirmed to appear.

- A hot topic coming out of WWE SummerSlam last night was the backstage segment with WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Montez Ford and Flair took to Twitter today to comment on the segment.

The Nature Boy wrote, "The Street Profits Have Summoned THE MAN! WOOOOO! #kingofdrip @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE"

Ford responded, "Your @WWENXT Tag Team Champions, the #StreetProfits styled & profiled with the: 2x Hall of Famer 16x World Champion Stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' n' dealin' son of a gun! The Nature Boy, RIC FLAIR! WOOOOO!"

You can see their tweets below along with a backstage photo: