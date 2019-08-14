- As seen above, WWE Music has released the new "Let Me In" theme song for Bray Wyatt and The Fiend. The song was scored by hardcore punk band Code Orange.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live episode from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada saw Heavy Machinery defeat Daniel Bryan and Rowan by disqualification. The match ended when Rowan used a steel chair. After the DQ, Rowan and Bryan beat down Otis and Tucker for a few minutes until Bryan accidentally took out Rowan with a running knee. Otis and Tucker then fought back and cleared the ring to end the show, and to officially end SummerSlam Week 2019 in Toronto.

- WWE Superstars participated in Dragon Boat Races with athletes from the Special Olympics of Ontario earlier this week as a part of the SummerSlam Week festivities. The WWE Community event took place at the Balmy Beach Canoe Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

As seen in the photos and videos below below, the boats were led by RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Tony Nese, Ali and No Way Jose.