WWE reportedly had talks about bring The Authors of Pain back to TV on last night's RAW from New Orleans.

Akam and Rezar were said to be an option for last night's eight-team Tag Team Turmoil match on RAW, according to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live. There's no word yet on why the didn't return, but officials decided against using them.

AOP returned to live event action at a SmackDown show in early July, losing to the team of Ali and Matt Hardy. They had been away for several months while Akam recovered from a knee injury, but they returned to the ring at WWE Super ShowDown in June, to compete in the 50-Man Battle Royal. Rezar did work some WWE Main Event matches while Akam was out. Despite working that blue brand live event, both Akam and Rezar are still listed on the RAW roster. It's believed that they will not be working with Drake Maverick when they officially return to the storylines.

It was reported back in late May, via John Pollock of POST Wrestling, that AOP would likely return to TV when creative had a new program for them. It was also noted that AOP's return had been delayed due to the WWE Wild Card Rule taking up TV time.

