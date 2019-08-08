WWE officials are reportedly in talks to purchase the Fite TV streaming platform, according to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Fite currently streams live events from several genres, including pro wrestling, MMA, boxing, and kickboxing. Their wrestling partners include AEW, NJPW, ROH, MLW, GCW, WLW, Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, Impact Wrestling, the Reality of Wrestling promotion owned by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and several other lower level indie companies.

There's no word yet on how far along the WWE - Fite talks are, but word is that there are upcoming meetings scheduled between the two sides.

WWE purchasing Fite could make for an interesting move in the WWE vs. AEW rivalry. The Observer notes that this would shut down AEW's leading streaming partner. In addition to B/R Live, AEW would likely be able to get a new streaming partner within the Turner family, which may end up happening anyway.

Stay tuned for updates on the WWE-Fite talks. It was also noted that just because further meetings are scheduled, that doesn't mean that a deal will be reached as WWE often has negotiations with other companies and nothing ever comes of them.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.