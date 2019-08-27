- Tonight's "Miz & Mrs." episode will be the season 1 finale for The Miz and Maryse. Above is a sneak peek, courtesy of the USA Network.

- Last night's WWE RAW from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans was said to be one of the smoothest running shows in several weeks, according to PWInsider. There were very little changes made to the original script. WWE had plans for The Viking Raiders to do a squash match but that was dropped when the decision was made to put them into the Tag Team Turmoil match.

- Sheamus took to Twitter today and commented on how he changed his look and the "you look stupid!" chants that he dealt with for months. The Celtic Warrior, who is expected to return to action soon after being out with a concussion, recently dropped 40 pounds and says he's in the best shape of his life. He called it the "most controversial image change-up" in WWE history.

He wrote, "The most controversial image change-up in the history of Sports Entertainment... but DID i look stupid?"

You can see the full tweet below: