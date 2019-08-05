WWE is set to return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 31, according to a new report from PWInsider. This is the day of the Halloween holiday.

The event will take place at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was noted that the event will be titled Crown Jewel 2019.

Crown Jewel 2019 will be the fourth WWE event under the ten-year deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority. An official announcement should be coming soon. WWE last ran the King Saud University Stadium in November 2018 for the first Crown Jewel show.

It's been reported that WWE had Friday, November 1 scheduled for their return to Saudi Arabia but that could have changed to the day before because they will have a live SmackDown on Fox episode airing on November 1, from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.