Last night's RAW saw WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits make more backstage appearances to promote the show.

There was some fan talk on why The Profits weren't included in the Tag Team Turmoil match to determine new #1 contenders to the RAW Tag Team Champions, but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE doesn't want to debut Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins until they're over with the crowd.

Ford and Dawkins were brought up by RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman, and the idea from the beginning has been to keep them out of the ring until they get over with fans of the main roster. There was an idea to make the team feel special so that it's a big deal when they finally do wrestle on RAW, and to not have them seem like just another NXT team making their debuts.

The Street Profits will defend their titles against The Undisputed Era on Wednesday's NXT episode.