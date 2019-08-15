Rey Mysterio's son Dominick Gutierrez could be returning to the WWE storylines soon.

WWE officials reportedly want Dominick to wrestle and the new Mysterio storyline on RAW could lead to that happening, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The 21 year old Dominick started training for a pro wrestling career last year and had a stint under wrestling veteran Lance Storm at his wrestling school in Canada. The Observer noted that the feeling right now is that Dominick is not ready for in-ring action on a stage like WWE, but they hope he will be ready in 2020.

As noted, WWE began a new storyline with Mysterio on this week's RAW after he suffered a clean-sweep loss to Andrade in a 2 of 3 Falls match. An emotional Rey was at a loss for words when asked about the match during a backstage interview, but kept referring to how he has a family to support.

Dominick appeared on WWE TV earlier this year during Rey's feud with Samoa Joe. He was originally set to be at ringside for Mysterio vs. Joe for the WWE United States Title at WrestleMania 35, but the idea was nixed.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

