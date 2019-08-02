- Above is a new episode of WWE Hometown Superstar, courtesy of Cricket Wireless and WWE. This episode features Ember Moon returning to her hometown of Dallas, Texas.

- The Bella Twins will be appearing on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud show on Sunday, August 18 at 8pm ET. They will team with family members to go up against of MMA fighters - Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell, Tyron Woodley, Bellator Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader and Ilima Lei Macfarlane. Team Bella will compete to benefit The V Foundation and Connor's Cure, while Team MMA will compete for The Andy Vargas Foundation.

Below is WWE's announcement on the episode:

The Bella Twins to appear on ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud" Nikki and Brie Bella, stars of Total Bellas, will play against a team of champion mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters on a star-studded episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," airing Sunday, Aug. 18, at 8 ET/5 PT on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" returns for its fifth season, kicking off ABC's popular and expanded "Summer Fun & Games." Once again, celebrities are joined by their families as they compete in a head-to-head contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people, and the contestants can win money for a charity of their choice. In their game, The Bellas will be playing alongside their brother JJ Garcia, mother Kathy Laurinaitis and cousin Lauren Jennifer Garcia for The V Foundation and Connor's Cure. Their opponents — Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture, Tyron Woodley, Ilima Lei Macfarlane and Ryan Bader — will be competing for the Andy Vargas Foundation.

- As noted earlier today, WWE issued a storyline update on the Roman Reigns mystery attack from Tuesday's SmackDown, noting a preliminary investigation revealed that the backstage incident was caused by a forklift carrying lighting grids that were not properly secured.

They have since posted two more storyline updates, noting that the incident was specifically caused by a forklift driver error, but the identity of the driver has not been determined.

It's been reported that the angle on SmackDown will lead to Reigns facing Daniel Bryan at WWE SummerSlam on August 11. It looks like Bryan will be revealed as the forklift driver.

UPDATE: At this point, the identity of the forklift driver has not been determined.https://t.co/2KhyIwUL0t — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2019