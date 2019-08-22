- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode, featuring The Hunt vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel of Imperium, Kay Lee Ray vs. Shax, Mark Andrews vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champion James Drake, Moustache Mountain fighting Imperium, and more.

- As noted, WWE posted a storyline medical update on SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods following the beatdown by The Revival and Randy Orton on Monday's RAW, noting that he had been taken to a local medical facility.

WWE posted an update on Woods and noted that he is not currently cleared to compete. They wrote, "Xavier Woods was evaluated at a medical facility in St. Paul following the attack. He is not cleared to compete, but the SmackDown Tag Team Champion is able to travel and fulfill his media obligations."

It's believed that Woods and Big E will accept The Revival's challenge for WWE Clash of Champions on Monday's RAW or Tuesday's SmackDown.

- Former WWE Superstar "Eugene" Nick Dinsmore was in attendance for Tuesday's SmackDown from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dinsmore currently lives in Sioux Falls.

Below are his ringside tweets, including a photo with his wife Stephanie: