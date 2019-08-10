The new "Fiend" masks for Bray Wyatt and the Firefly Funhouse puppets are said to be selling well at the WWE SummerSlam Superstore in Toronto this weekend. The merchandise will be coming to WWE Shop soon.

It was noted on Twitter by @Wrestlevotes that Wyatt had the largest selection of merchandise at the Superstore, including multiple masks, t-shirts and puppets.

Below are a few shots of the new merch for Wyatt and The Fiend:

Looks like Bray Wyatt's The Fiend mask, heal & hurt gloves and the FunHouse puppets are available on WWEShop! #yowiewowie #BrayWyatt #TheFiend pic.twitter.com/48wFHlbKvC — Balor Club Guy (@BalorClubGuy) August 10, 2019

