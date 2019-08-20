Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

SmackDown is set to feature Daniel Bryan vs. Buddy Murphy, plus the first two King of the Ring matches for the blue brand - Kevin Owens vs. WWE 24/7 Champion Elias and Apollo Crews vs. Andrade. 205 Live will feature a ten-man Captain's Choice Match with Oney Lorcan, Jack Gallagher, Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo and Isaiah Scott vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari, Mike Kanellis, Angel Garza and Tony Nese.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Buddy Murphy and Daniel Bryan to battle as The Big Dog's whodunnit looms large

* Can Kevin Owens silence Elias as the King of the Ring begins?

* Apollo Crews and Andrade to settle the score in the first round of the King of the Ring

* How will Kofi Kingston respond to Randy Orton's vicious assaults?

