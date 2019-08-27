Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

SmackDown will feature Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin and Ali vs. Buddy Murphy in King of the Ring matches, plus Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan demanding an apology from Roman Reigns.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

* Ali and Buddy Murphy renew their rivalry in King of the Ring

* Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin clash in King of the Ring

* Daniel Bryan & Erick Rowan demand an apology from Roman Reigns

* How will Charlotte Flair respond to Bayley's defiance?

* Will Randy Orton have an answer for Kofi Kingston's surprise attack?

