Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as SummerSlam Week officially comes to an end.

Roman Reigns vs. Buddy Murphy is the only match confirmed for tonight's SmackDown as of this writing.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

* Roman Reigns to clash with Buddy Murphy tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* Will Randy Orton respond to Kofi Kingston's Kendo stick attack?

* What's next for Kevin Owens?

* Who will step up to Bayley next?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.