The WWE SmackDown brand is set to begin their weekly touring scheduled on Fridays when the show debuts on Fox Friday nights beginning October 4, according to a new report from PWInsider.

The new report says the blue brand will begin their weekly loop with the live SmackDown broadcast on Fox each Friday. They will then run non-televised live events on Saturdays and Sundays, with the exception being Sundays when WWE pay-per-view events are scheduled.

This new report from PWInsider is interesting as The Wrestling Observer Newsletter previously reported that SmackDown would tour from Thursday through Sunday once the show begins airing on Fox, as the four-show per week road schedule has been a WWE tradition for years. SmackDown currently tours from Saturday through Tuesday while RAW runs from Friday through Monday.

Furthermore, WWE has at least one Thursday night live event scheduled for October, which would go along with the original report from the Observer. WWE has a blue brand live event scheduled for Thursday, October 17 from the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky.

As previously reported, the RAW touring schedule will not be changed when SmackDown moves to Friday nights on Fox. RAW will run non-televised events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, except for pay-per-view dates, and then wrap the loop with the weekly live RAW episode on Monday.