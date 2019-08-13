As we previously reported, WWE SmackDown Live will be preempted from its normal timeslot on FOX on Friday, October 25th for Game 3 of the World Series. It is the only week of the year that the show is scheduled to be preempted.

WWE will still be recording SmackDown Live that night, so it appears as if the episode will be broadcast on FS1. The episode will emanate from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 16th at 10 am. A presale will be underway starting Wednesday, August 14th at 10 am through Thursday, August 15th at 10pm. The presale code is FRIDAY.

WWE SmackDown Live will debut on FOX on Friday, October 4th.

@MattTheQuick contributed to this article.