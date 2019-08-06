Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.

- The final WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam opens live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair to open the show.

Flair takes the mic and goes on about being great. Flair brings up WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and says Trish sees her greatness, and it eats her alive. Flair says Trish was never as good as Flair. Fans give Flair the "What!?" treatment now. Flair says the athletes of today are much better than they were during Trish's day. Flair goes on and says she will shatter Trish's dream of beating her on Sunday. Flair shows us a video package with highlights from her career.

Trish has hi-jacked the video as she makes her way out. Trish admits she has been dreaming of one match because Flair is the embodiment of what she fought for. Trish says maybe her wanting one more match is t prove it to her kids, or the fans, but also to prove it to herself. Trish quotes the late WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race about how great it is to be under the lights, and says she wants that.

Trish says Flair may be the queen, but she's not Trish. Flair welcomes Trish to her nightmare as they face off in the middle of the ring. Flair says she will make Trish bow down to the queen on Sunday. Flair delivers a "wooo!" in her face. Trish slaps Flair. Flair stares her down. Fans boo as Flair makes her exit from the ring as Trish's music hits.

- Still to come, an exclusive interview with Roman Reigns, plus SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan. Also, Shane McMahon will be on The Kevin Owens Show.

- We see Rey Mysterio backstage walking. We go to commercial.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Rey Mysterio

Back from the break and we see how WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg returned to RAW last night to confront Dolph Ziggler ahead of their match at SummerSlam on Sunday. Goldberg's music hits in the arena and the camera cuts backstage to security waiting outside of a locker room door. The door flies open but it's Ziggler, not Goldberg. Ziggler does his best impersonation of Goldberg as he heads to the ring while Greg Hamilton does the introduction. Rey Mysterio is out next.

Ziggler attacks Rey at ringside before the bell rings. Fans boo as Ziggler destroys Rey and goes for the mask. Ziggler drops Rey at ringside with a big superkick. Ziggler talks trash as officials check on Rey. Ziggler hits the ring with a mic and says another Legend goes down, courtesy of DZ. Ziggler says Legends can keep coming back but the same thing will keep happening. Ziggler says he will end the legend of Goldberg on Sunday, and it will be Goldberg's last. He tosses the mic and fans boo him. The music interrupts and out comes Ali.

Ali hits the ring and levels Ziggler as fans pop. Ali keeps the offense going and sends Ziggler down out of the ring. Ali returns to the ring and stands tall as we go to commercial.