Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens live from the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by David Otunga and Byron Saxton. Otunga is filling in for Corey Graves, who is still on vacation.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Randy Orton to a pop. We see the King of the Ring throne, robe, crown and scepter on the stage. Orton hits the ring as the announcers hype up tonight's show.

We see what Orton and The Revival did to The New Day on last night's RAW. Tom says WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is not here tonight because he's recovering from RAW. Orton takes the mic and says unlike Kofi, he is not a liar and he speaks the truth. Orton says Kofi ran from a fight, in front of his family, at SummerSlam. Why? Because Kofi is stupid. Fans boo and Orton tells them to shut up. Orton says he gave Kofi the chance to prove himself last week and he failed, and for his troubles he received two RKOs. Why? Because Kofi is stupid.

Orton says with help from The Revival, they decimated The New Day again last night on RAW and the best part was holding Kofi down to make him watch as they shattered the leg of SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods. Why? Because Kofi is stupid. Orton says Kofi fails every time he gives him a chance to prove himself. Orton says this proves the power of positivity can be crushed out of nowhere, with the three most destructive letters in sports entertainment - RKO. The New Day's music hits and Orton waits for a fight but no one is coming out. Orton turns around to a big Trouble In Paradise from Kofi.

Kofi gets hyped up as fans chant his name. Kofi says we're going to find out the stupid one tonight. Kofi brings a steel chair back into the ring and wraps it around Orton's leg. Kofi slaps Orton around and talks more trash, saying he's doing this for Woods. Kofi goes to the top to jump on the chair but here comes Dash Wilder. Kofi comes down from the top and kicks Dash at the ropes and sends him to the floor. Scott Dawson runs in but Kofi drops him. Dash runs back in but takes steel chair shots from Kofi. Kofi sends Dash back out and hits Dawson with chair shots over the back now. Dawson rolls to the floor as fans cheer Kofi on. The New Day's music starts back up as Kofi stands tall with the chair, fans chanting his name.

- The announcers talk about the Roman Reigns mystery attacker storyline and send us to video package showing the events leading up to tonight. Otunga says a lawyer friend of his told him that Daniel Bryan and Rowan really have done extensive research into the incidents, and have uncovered significant information. Tom says we should know more later tonight.

King of the Ring First Round Match: Andrade vs. Apollo Crews

We go to the ring for the first SmackDown match in the 2019 King of the Ring Tournament as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Andrade is out first with Zelina Vega. We go to commercial.