- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with a video package on the Roman Reigns mystery storyline. We see how Erick Rowan and Daniel Bryan revealed a man who looked like Rowan last week, presenting him to Reigns as the man behind the original attack.

- Kayla Braxton is backstage with Roman Reigns now, asking if he has anything to say to Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan in response to how they demanded an apology. Reigns says he has a lot to say, but it would be better said in the ring. He walks off.

- We're live from the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana as Tom Phillips welcomes us to WWE SmackDown. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Kofi Kingston as The New Day's music hits. Tom leads us to a video package on the recent happenings between Kofi and Randy Orton.

We come back to the ring as Tom hypes Orton vs. Kofi at WWE Clash of Champions. Fans chant for Kofi as he takes the mic. Kofi says Orton likes to slither around the ring and call him stupid, but who got their ass knocked out last week, outta nowhere? Kofi says things have escalated between he and Orton, but Orton took it to a whole new level by making it personal. Orton made it personal by bringing his family into it, and by siding with The Revival to take out his New Day brothers. Kofi says it felt good to hit The Revival with a steel chair, and the last thing we saw after that was Orton slithering up the ramp like a coward, with fear in his eyes. Orton was scared because he saw the look in Kofi's eyes, the look that said he doesn't play around when you mess with his family.

Kofi goes on and hypes the SummerSlam rematch at Clash of Champions. Kofi says he gets to prove to Orton that he was wrong about Kofi all those years ago when he said Kofi wasn't ready. Kofi says Orton will find out exactly why he is our... WWE Champion. Orton interrupts on the big screen, calling Kofi stupid over and over and over. Orton says there's nothing he'd love to do than to come show everyone how stupid Kofi is, but he's going to wait until Clash. In the mean time, Orton has something to show Kofi. He was sitting in his hotel earlier thinking of ways to make Kofi stupid, when someone slid a letter under his door. Orton says he usually doesn't read fan mail but this was written with heart and it touched him. Orton reads the letter from someone begging Orton to stop hurting Kofi, because Orton is mean and it makes the fan cry himself to sleep every night. Orton keeps reading and reveals the letter came from one of Kofi's sons. Orton mocks Kofi and says he's staying in the same hotel Kofi's family is. Orton says he doesn't need to become pen pals with Kofi's son or write him back, he can simply go pay him a visit. Orton balls the letter up and walks off. Kofi exits the ring and runs to the back.

The camera cuts backstage and we see Kofi and Orton brawling in the Gorilla Position. Kofi gets the upperhand and beats Orton on top of a table as officials try to pull them apart. Kofi pounds on Orton some more but Orton turns it around. Orton drops Kofi on the floor with a DDT from a table. Orton calls Kofi stupid several times as he's backed out of the room. Officials check on Kofi, who is face-down and laid out. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and Kayla Braxton is backstage outside of the trainer's room with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E, who will be facing Randy Orton later tonight. Big E promises Kofi will be good to compete at Clash of Champions, but he can't say the same for Orton after their match tonight.

- We get a look at recent King of the Ring tournament matches and the brackets.

King of the Ring First Round Match: Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

We go to the ring and out first comes Ali as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. We see the KOTR throne, crown, scepter and robe on the stage. Buddy Murphy is out next.

They shake hands to start and go at it. Ali takes it to the corner with a big chop. They run the ropes and show each other up. Ali takes Murphy down with a scissors. Murphy goes to the floor. Ali runs the ropes but Murphy runs back in and meets him with a big shot, dropping him for a 2 count. We go to commercial with Murphy in control and Ali holding his jaw.

Ali tries to go to the top but Murphy grabs his ankle. Ali kicks him away and goes to the top but Murphy cuts him off. Murphy with a kick and a powerbomb from the top. He holds it for a 2 count. Murphy keeps control with a knee and a Brainbuster for another close pin attempt. Murphy can't believe Ali kicked out now.

Fans chant "this is awesome!" as Murphy gets to his feet first. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Murphy unloads but Ali kicks him down. Ali ends up hitting a huge tornado DDT while Murphy is on the apron, draped over the second rope and hanging half-way in the ring. Ali goes to the top and hits the 450 for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Ali

- After the match, Ali recovers as his music hits. We go to replays. Ali and Murphy meet in the middle of the ring, staring each other down. They shake hands and Murphy raises Ali's arm in the air, then exits the ring. Tom shows us the updated KOTR brackets. Ali vs. Elias is confirmed for next Tuesday. The final first round match will happen later tonight with Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin.

- Still to come, will Roman Reigns apologize to Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan?

- Bayley is backstage looking at the SmackDown Women's Title when Ember Moon walks in. She mentions Charlotte Flair and Bayley says she's been meaning to talk about SummerSlam, but Moon doesn't want to. Moon promises to beat Bayley the next time they meet in the ring. Moon goes on and says no matter what Charlotte Flair says, she is not the face of the division, Bayley is. She goes on with props for Bayley and says the best woman won their match. Lacey Evans interrupts and mocks them, adding that the whole division needs to step up. Evans says she is the real face of the division but Moon and Bayley just laugh in her face. Evans says she will prove it in her match with Bayley tonight.

The Miz vs. Sami Zayn

We go to the ring and out comes The Miz. Tom talks about Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura attacking Miz last week. He also plugs tonight's "Miz & Mrs." season one finale on the USA Network. Miz hits the ring and poses as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz has a mic. Fans chant "Miz is awesome!" now. We get a look at last week's MizTV segment when Zayn and Nakamura double teamed him. Miz calls Sami the spokesperson for Nakamura now, and says he's a stage 5 clinger. Miz goes on and says Sami is riding Nakamura's coattails because he couldn't make it in a WWE ring himself. Miz yells some more about Sami and Nakamura, saying he made the Intercontinental Title, took it to the main event, and will do it again. Miz finally issues a challenge to Nakamura for WWE Clash of Champions. Sami's music hits and out he comes with a mic, as fans boo. Sami says Miz clearly doesn't understand the dynamic between Sami and Nakamura. That's fine and Miz can say whatever he wants about Sami, but Sami is a liberator and has liberated Nakamura, making him feel free and better than he has in years.

Sami mocks Miz for continuing to associate himself with the IC Title like it belongs to him. Sami informs everyone that Nakamura is the IC Champion and they boo. Sami goes on running Miz down with insults, calling him the King of Soft Style while Nakamura is the King of Strong Style. Sami, now speaking from ringside, says maybe it's time Miz had some respect beaten into him. Miz tells him to come into the ring and do it. Miz throws his arms up and waits for a fight. Sami says that's not how it works around here, we don't just do things on Miz's time to try and please these idiots. Miz offers to come out of the ring and beat respect into Sami. Sami warns him, backing up the ramp, and saying Miz is making a mistake. Nakamura suddenly attacks Miz from behind. Sami runs his mouth on the mic while Nakamura sends Miz into the barriers and delivers several kicks. Nakamura sends Sami into the apron as the boos continue while Sami is ranting on the mic. Nakamura delivers a Kinshasa against the apron as Sami yells and laughs into the mic. Fans boo. Sami orders Nakamura to take Miz into the ring. Sami thanks him. Sami holds Miz's head up while Nakamura delivers a Kinshasa. Sami calls for everyone to give it up for Nakamura as they stand tall together, but fans boo. Nakamura's music hits.

- Still to come, Big E vs. Randy Orton.

- Elias is backstage playing his guitar in Shane McMahon's office. Kevin Owens walks in and snatches the guitar. Elias tells him to learn to knock. Owens says the door was open, but what is Elias doing in here? They have a few more words and Owens asks where Shane is. Elias says Shane isn't here tonight. Owens thanks Elias and walks off with something on his mind.

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans

We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley for this non-title match. We go to commercial.