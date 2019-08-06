The WWE SmackDown brand touring schedule is scheduled to run for 4 days, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

PWInsider reported earlier this week that the blue brand will begin their weekly loop with the live SmackDown broadcast on Fox each Friday. The report stated that SmackDown will then run non-televised live events on Saturdays and Sundays, with the exception being Sundays when WWE pay-per-view events are scheduled.

In an update, Meltzer confirmed his earlier report on SmackDown running 4 days, which has been the WWE tradition for years. The loop will begin with a non-televised live event on Thursday, then the live SmackDown on Fox episode on Fridays, and two more live events on Saturday and Sunday, with the exception of WWE pay-per-view days.

This update from Meltzer also goes with what we noted on Monday, which shows that there is at least one Thursday night SmackDown live event scheduled for October - Thursday, October 17 from the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky.

As noted before, the RAW touring schedule will not be changed when SmackDown moves to Friday nights on Fox. RAW will run non-televised events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, except for pay-per-view dates, and then wrap the loop with the weekly live RAW episode on Monday.