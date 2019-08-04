- The above video is how Maria Kannelis became the 24/7 Champion as well as WWE's first-ever pregnant champion.

- Charlotte will be at an event on August 6 at a Cricket Wireless Authorized Retailer in Oak Park, Michigan. The meet & greet will be from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. ET. The event will be a few days before Charlotte gets in the ring with Trish Stratus at SummerSlam on August 11.

Charlotte tweeted about the event:

Hey, #Detroit! Come hang out with me at a @CricketNation store near you on August 6th. Can't wait to meet you all! #ad https://t.co/9HtoWnNITb



Woooo! pic.twitter.com/3e8JQQtVJr — Queen of all Eras (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 4, 2019

- Today is National Sisters Day, so Natalya posted a few photos of her sisters Muffy and Jenni. Below are the photos of the sisters: