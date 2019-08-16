- WWE recently confirmed their new partnership with Skittles, who will be sponsoring the September 15 Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Above is a new Skittles commercial with The New Day's WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E & Xavier Woods.

- WWE stock was up 0.96% today, closing at $69.61 per share. Today's high was $70.24 and the low was $68.76.

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak and Oney Lorcan have picked their second partners for next Tuesday's Captain's Challenge ten-man main event on WWE 205 Live from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Gulak picked Mike Kanellis while Lorcan went with Akira Tozawa.

Gulak wrote, "my second pick for the #captainschallenge is a better and more capable boston based wrestler than oney lorcan's ever been. @realmikebennett, i know you appreciate the opportunity to join my team. #205live"

Lorcan wrote, "MY SECOND PICK FOR MY TEAM IS AKIRA TOZAWA BECAUSE HES AS NUTS AS ME AND HE CAN BENCH 225 FOR 10 NO PROBLEM"

Team Gulak now includes Gulak, Kanellis and Ariya Daivari. Team Lorcan now includes Lorcan, Tozawa and Jack Gallagher.

