- WWE posted this video of Superstars wishing a Happy Independence Day to fans in India. The video features John Cena, Roman Reigns, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Saurav Gurjar, The New Day, Rinku Singh, Kavita Devi, The Singh Brothers, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Seth Rollins.

- WWE NXT will return to Full Sail Live for another round of TV tapings later this evening, featuring the fallout from Saturday's "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event. Remember to join us for live spoiler coverage at around 6:45pm ET.

- As noted, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that next Tuesday's show will feature a ten-man Captain's Challenge Match. Oney Lorcan will choose 4 partners over the next week while WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak will do the same.

Gulak and Lorcan announced their first picks today. Lorcan went with Jack Gallagher while Gulak went with Ariya Daivari. These picks were speculated on as it was Gallagher who helped hold Lorcan back during the post-show backstage altercation on Tuesday, while Daivari came to Gulak's side and helped hold him back. The backstage altercation came after the 205 Live main event, which saw Gulak retain his title over Lorcan in a rematch from Sunday's SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show.

Lorcan wrote today, "THE FIRST PERSON I CHOOSE TO HAVE ON MY TEAM IS GENTLEMAN JACK GALLAGHER BECAUSE HE WAS THE FIRST PERSON TO HAVE MY BACK AFTER 205 LIVE ON TUESDAY AND BECAUSE HE HAS A MUSTACHE AND HE KNOWS KARATE"

Gulak wrote with his pick, "the first man to congratulate me after i forced oney lorcan to pass out on #205live this week was @ariyadaivariwwe. and as my first pick he can't wait to kick mr. lorcan's ass next week in the #captainschallengematch!"

You can see their tweets below:

