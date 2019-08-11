- Above is the live WWE Watch Along stream for tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view, featuring hosts Pat McAfee and Charly Caruso. They will be joined by WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Matt Riddle, Johnny Gargano and a revolving door of other Superstars.

- Michael Cole announced a sold out crowd of 16,904 fans in attendance at the Scotiabank Arena for tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

- As seen below, tonight's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show featured an interesting segment between Finn Balor and The OC (WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson).

After bragging on how Styles will take care of Ricochet at tonight's pay-per-view, Styles, Gallows and Anderson then offered Balor help with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in their match. Styles said if Balor wants their help again, all he has to do is ask. The segment ended with The OC backing out of Balor's locker room while teasing him with the "too sweet" gesture.