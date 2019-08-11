Join us later today at 5pm ET for live WWE SummerSlam coverage from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.
Below is the current card for tonight:
WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
Submission Match for the RAW Women's Title
Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak (c)
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
Owens will quit WWE if he loses.
Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor
Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg
Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair