Sunday's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada was legitimately sold out with more than 13,500 fans in attendance, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As noted, WWE announced 16,904 fans in attendance during the show.

On a related note, early estimates on the 2019 SummerSlam pay-per-view have the event drawing 19,600 buys on standard pay-per-view, according to the Observer.

This would be down from the estimated 29,900 pay-per-view buys that the 2018 SummerSlam event drew.

SummerSlam was headlined by Seth Rollins capturing the WWE Universal Title from Brock Lesnar this year. The 2018 event, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, saw Roman Reigns take the same title from Lesnar in the main event.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

