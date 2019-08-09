- Titus O'Neil recently gave back to the Tampa, Florida community by hosting the annual Back To School Bash at Raymond James Stadium, which is the home of WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Above is footage from the bash.

- WWE and NextVR have announced that Sunday's SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show will air live in virtual reality on the Oculus GO and Gear VR headsets. Below is the full announcement:

SummerSlam Kickoff will be live on NextVR and Oculus Venues this Sunday You can experience this SummerSlam Kickoff Show live in virtual reality this Sunday by using an Oculus GO or Gear VR headset. Download the Oculus Venues App to join the crowd for a social experience, or download the NextVR App for an immersive 3D Virtual Reality experience! It's all happening LIVE, this Sunday, in virtual reality. Don't miss out on this incredible SummerSlam Kickoff experience, live beginning at 5 ET/2 PT!

- Charly Caruso has called on her WWE and ESPN fans to help get her featured in the Ms. Health & Fitness competition, which bills itself as "the world's largest online fitness competition."

Caruso made it to the semi-finals earlier this week and in just a few days fans have voted her into the #1 spot. The winner will receive a $20,000 prize and a two-page spread in the latest edition of M&F Hers. Voting ends on Wednesday, August 14 at 11pm ET and fans can vote every day.

You can see Charly's related recent tweets below:

YES, YES, YES!! I made it to the semi-finals of the "Ms. Health and Fitness" competition! ???? But, I still need your help! Please VOTE for me to get me to the finals! ????You can vote every 24 hours until Aug. 14. Let's goooo ???? THANK YOU!! https://t.co/0w2qeHsHlV pic.twitter.com/OhslAGHpWr — Charly Caruso // Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) August 7, 2019