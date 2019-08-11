- Above is the 2019 WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show video, featuring Jonathan Coachman, David Otunga, Charly Caruso, JBL, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix hosting the first hour, among others. The second hour is set to feature WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Mick Foley and Jerry Lawler.

- Below is behind-the-scenes footage of Mia Yim and her family at last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event, which saw Yim take a loss to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

- Randy Orton took to Twitter today to comment on his big match with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston at SummerSlam tonight. Orton said he's been making history in WWE, not holding anyone down.

He wrote, "I haven't been holding anyone down for 11 years, I've been making history for 18. At this event, in this building, I became the youngest WWE World Heavyweight Champion...and tonight I add another #SummerSlam win, another championship reign. #14Time"