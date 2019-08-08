- Above is the full Prime Target preview special for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" main event between Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Adam Cole. The special includes footage from Gargano's 2015 WWE Performance Center tryout, Gargano talking to Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, and more.

Saturday's main event will see Cole defend the title in a 2 of 3 Falls match. Cole has picked a classic wrestling match as the stipulation for the first fall, while Gargano went with a Street Fight for the second fall. NXT General Manager William Regal will choose a stipulation for the third fall, if it is needed.

- WWE stock was up 1.53% today, closing at $68.98 per share. Today's high was $70.03 and the low was $68.31.

- WWE SummerSlam Week in Toronto officially kicked off today as Sonya Deville met fans at a Toys R Us store. The festivities will continue later tonight as Christian, Braun Strowman, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch visit the Rogers Centre to spend time with the MLB's Toronto Blue Jays at batting practice before their game with the New York Yankees. A WWE Superstar will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

