- A new WWE Day Of documentary will premiere on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air. The thirty-minute episode will feature behind-the-scenes footage from the recent RAW Reunion episode.

A new Table For 3 episode will premiere on the Network after Day Of goes off the air. The "Table of Honor" episode will feature Cesaro, Seth Rollins and Nigel McGuinness. Above is a preview for the thirty-minute episode.

- We noted before that WWE previously announced a one-hour SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show for next Sunday, a change from the two-hour Kickoff in recent years. In an update, the SummerSlam Kickoff is now scheduled to run for two hours, beginning at 5pm ET. The main card is scheduled to run from 7pm-11pm ET, but will likely run much later as the card is rumored to feature 15 matches.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and her family received the VIP treatment from truTV's Impractical Jokers at their live show in Mountain View, California last night. Sal Vulcano and some of the others often attend WWE shows.

Bayley tweeted these photos from the Shoreline Amphitheatre and wrote, "Thank you to @SalVulcano, @jamessmurray, @Joe_Gatto, and @BQQuinn for being the absolute best my my family last night. Can't thank you all enough @truTVjokers"