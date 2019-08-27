- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in this new video.

- Tucker of Heavy Machinery has received a lot of backstage praise as of late, according to PWInsider. Word from other WWE talents is how hard Tucker has worked to drop his weight and get in better shape.

- As noted, a WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" Prime Target preview special will air on Wednesday at 2:30pm ET, as the lead-in to the weekly NXT UK episode, which is the go-home show for Takeover. Below is a preview for that special: