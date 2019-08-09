- Above is a preview for the new WWE Untold documentary on Team Hell No's Kane and Daniel Bryan. The special will premiere on the WWE Network tonight at 8pm ET.

- WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth will have a role in the "Duke Got Next" movie from Troy Bly Films. The boxing-themed movie will focus on Charles "Duke" Tanner, a pro boxer who was sentenced to two life terms in federal prison in 2004, after being indicted on drug running and criminal enterprise charges.

"I want my movie to be able to inspire other people to not make the same mistakes I made," said Tanner in a press release. "The judge threw a double life sentence at me, but by the grace of God, I got a second chance at life."

Production on the movie is scheduled to begin this winter but there's no word yet on the release date. Rapper Freddie Gibbs is also attached to the movie. You can read the full press release at this link, which notes that Tanner's clemency petition is at the White House and they are hoping President Trump will give an answer on the clemency before 2020.

- RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson drew a packed crowd at the official WWE SummerSlam Superstore in Toronto earlier today. Below are photos from the signing: