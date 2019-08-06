- It looks like we could see Shelton Benjamin join the WWE 24/7 Title chase soon. As seen above, WWE aired another brief but bizarre backstage segment with the WWE veteran this week. Benjamin walked off after being asked if might compete for the WWE 24/7 Title, currently held by R-Truth.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan saw Heavy Machinery defeat The B Team.

- WWE teased a new blue brand feud between Elias and Chad Gable on tonight's episode. There was a backstage segment that saw Elias take shots at Gable and pick on his height. Below is a screenshot from the segment: