We noted last week how there was some speculation on WWE 24/7 Champion Maria Kanellis possibly dropping her title at a doctor's office as she mentioned having an OBGYN appointment on Thursday. The pregnant champion said she was announcing the appointment in case anyone wanted to come pin her while her legs were up in the stirrups.

In an update, WWE has announced that they filmed footage with Kanellis at her OBGYN appointment in Pittsburgh, PA earlier today. Footage from that segment will air on tonight's RAW from Pittsburgh, the final episode before SummerSlam.

WWE wrote, "You do NOT want to miss this... See what happened when #247Champion @MariaLKanellis made her scheduled OBGYN visit earlier today in Pittsburgh TONIGHT on #Raw!"

It will be interesting to see if Maria holds the title going into Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view. It was reported last week that there are 24/7 Title segments planned for Sunday's big event from Toronto.

Below is the updated listing for tonight's RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA:

* MizTV with The Miz, Dolph Ziggler and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels

* Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles: The IIconics defend against The Kabuki Warriors, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

* Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

* Footage of WWE 24/7 Champion Maria Kanellis at her OBGYN appointment

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar appears

Stay tuned for more updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.