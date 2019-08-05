- As noted, a new episode of "WWE Day Of" will premiere on the WWE Network tonight after RAW goes off the air, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the recent RAW Reunion episode. Above is a preview clip, featuring Kelly Kelly, John Cena, WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Ric Flair and others.

- A new WWE Chronicle documentary on Seth Rollins will premiere on the WWE Network after Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto II" special goes off the air. Below is the synopsis for the one-hour episode:

"WWE Chronicle takes you inside the lives of WWE Superstars. Find out what it's really like to be in the WWE spotlight through revealing interviews and candid moments filmed backstage at WWE events, on the road, and in the Superstars' homes. This is a side of the men and women of WWE you've never seen before."

- Charlotte Flair and Natalya took to Twitter this afternoon to promote tonight's big RAW tag team match that will see Flair team with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch to take on Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Flair wrote, "Oh good. They can all take notes. #QueenOfAllEras"

Natalya added, "Tea time, b*tches. #Raw"

Lynch and Natalya also tweeted about the Submission stipulation being added to their match at Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Lynch wrote, "Nattie wants to get beaten in her own country, in front of her own family, in a match she asked for. As #CanadasNewHero I shall give that snake just what she asked for. #KnockKnock"

Natalya responded, "Becky now you're begging for cheap pops? What happened to you? You really have become The Corporate Man. Don't worry, Sunday you'll be begging. For me to let you out of the Sharpshooter. #AndNew #SummerSlam"

You can see their full tweets below:

