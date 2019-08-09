- WWE aired a 71 minute livestream with Charlotte Flair earlier today, showing the SmackDown Superstar training for Sunday's WWE SummerSlam match against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. You can see the full stream above.

- WWE is holding talent tryouts in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this week during the SummerSlam festivities. WWE Performance Center Coach Matt Bloom is leading the camp with help from coach Serena Deeb. William Regal, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Aliyah, and referee Darryl Sharma are also on hand. Below is the full announcement on the tryouts:

WWE holds talent tryout in Toronto Top prospects from Canada's independent wrestling scene have their chance to impress WWE talent scouts at a tryout this week in Toronto, days before NXT TakeOver and SummerSlam come to the Queen City. The camp is being led by WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom with help from coach Serena Deeb, NXT Superstars Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Aliyah, as well as referee Darryl Sharma. William Regal, WWE's Director of Talent Development, Head of Global Recruiting and NXT General Manager, is also on hand to evaluate the talent pool. More than 40 attendees were invited to the tryout. The field of WWE hopefuls includes not only up-and-comers from the independent circuit, but also athletes with no prior sports-entertainment experience, such as Scarlett Delgado, a top-ranked Olympic-style boxer and freestyle wrestler from Ontario. Among the other notables in attendance are Randy Arruda, a 6-foot-5, 268-pound grappler who trains at Santino Marella's Battle Arts Academy; Michael Richard Blais of Alberta, who initially learned the ropes under Tyson Kidd in Calgary; and Kaitlin Baki, a former martial artist who has wrestled in eight countries under the ring alias "Kaitlin Diemond." For more information on WWE's talent recruitment efforts, including how to apply for a tryout, visit WWEPerformanceCenter.com.

- As noted, Monday's post-SummerSlam edition of RAW will see WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend their titles against The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane. Bliss took to Twitter and reacted to the announcement.

"I'm the gift that keeps on giving... I'm giving the #KabukiWarriors a title defense on #Raw! @NikkiCrossWWE Consider yourself blissed, ladies!," wrote Bliss, who turns 28 today.