- WWE posted a storyline medical update on SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods after he and his partners in The New Day were taken out by Randy Orton and The Revival on last night's RAW. You can see video from the match and the post-match angle above.

WWE's post-show update on Woods noted, "SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods of The New Day was rushed to a local medical facility for further examination after being attacked by The Revival and Randy Orton on Monday Night Raw. Stay with WWE's digital platforms as this story develops."

- "Champion" by Bishop Briggs has been announced as the official theme song for the 2019 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, which takes place on September 15 from Charlotte, NC.

- Charly Caruso has moved up to 3rd place in the Ms. Health & Fitness competition, which bills itself as "the world's largest online fitness competition."

Caruso quickly climbed the rankings after calling on her WWE and ESPN viewers last week. Voting ends on Wednesday at 11pm ET. The winner of the competition will receive a $20,000 prize and a two-page spread in the latest edition of M&F Hers.

Caruso tweeted the following on the competition and wrote, "1.5 DAYS LEFT!! Now is the time to really PUSH! I'm in 3rd place, but MUST finish in 1st to WIN the title of Ms. Health and Fitness! Please take a few seconds to vote!! We are the @WWEUniverse and we have strength in numbers!! LET'S GO!"