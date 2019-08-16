WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods reacted tonight about not being in the 2019 King of the Ring Tournament on Twitter.

The New Day member tweeted, "Good luck to everyone in the tournament. This definitely isn't a live feed of me trying to come to terms about not being in it..."

Fans came to his aid, some told him that he doesn't need to be in it while others said they should start a petition. On WWE's post about the tournament, someone replied, "Really? @XavierWoodsPhd BEGGED to get in, but you gave spots to Crews, Benjamin, and Gable instead?"

While Woods didn't make it in King of the Ring, below is a list of those who were announced:

* The Miz

* Ricochet

* Cedric Alexander

* Samoa Joe

* Drew McIntyre

* Baron Corbin

* Sami Zayn

* Cesaro

* Kevin Owens

* Ali

* Apollo Crews

* Chad Gable

* Elias

* Andrade

* Buddy Murphy

* Shelton Benjamin

Below is Woods' reaction: