- Above is a throwback to when The Young Bucks wrestled for TNA, known then as Generation Me. Matt and Nick Jackson went up against Team 3D at One Night Only: Tag Team Tournament in 2014. Near the end of the match, Bubba and D-Von hit a 3D on Nick to pick up the win.

- Impact sent news to Wrestling Inc. that the professional soccer team, Las Vegas Lights FC, will be headed to the upcoming Las Vegas TV tapings on September 5 at Sam's Town Live. Below is the full announcement:

Members of Las Vegas Lights FC, which plays in the USL Championship, will be attending the IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas – and plans for a Ceremonial First-Kick are being finalized, IMPACT executives confirmed. The soccer contingent will be led by Sammy Ochoa, who will be attending with his kids, and goalie Angel Alvarez. Ochoa, 32, a forward, has been playing professionally since 2006 and his international career has included time with the Seattle Sounders FC of Major League Soccer (MLS). He has played for the Lights for the past two seasons and tallied 10 goals, which is tied for the franchise record. Alvarez, born and raised in Las Vegas, graduated from Rancho High School and was named the Goalkeeper of the Year by the Las Vegas Review-Journal as a senior in 2015. He has been playing professionally since 2018. The Lights made their debut in 2018 and play their home games at Cashman Field. The Lights are coached by U.S. soccer legend Eric Wynalda, and the team's next home match is Sept. 7. The 32-team USL is sanctioned by the United States Soccer Federation as a Division II Professional League. Lights mascot, Cash The Soccer Rocker, also will be attending the IMPACT show on Sept. 5. IMPACT Wrestling is holding TV Tapings at Sam's Town Live on both Thursday and Friday, September 5-6, with the action starting both nights at 6 p.m. The Las Vegas shows will feature the return of wrestling/MMA legend Ken Shamrock, who plans to address Moose following a series of extremely personal tweets. Also appearing at the IMPACT shows in Las Vegas: Rhyno, TJP, Sami Callihan and reigning World Champion Brian Cage, along with Knockouts Tessa Blanchard, Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood and reigning champion Taya Valkyrie.

- FITE announced fans can now subscribe to Impact Plus through their streaming platform, "Get all the live premium network specials, access to the Impact library, original series, historical content from the territories, right on #FITETV."