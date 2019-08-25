- Above, during a WWE tour of Southeast Asia, Sheamus stopped in Manila, Philippines and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for his latest Celtic Warrior Workouts.

- Season nine of E!'s Total Divas is scheduled to return later this year and its social media confirmed Natalya, Nia Jax, and Naomi would be returning. The tweet also showed three other women in the cast that have yet to be revealed. Carmella responded with a thinking emoji with the top middle silhouette looking like her.

- Zelina Vega posted multiple videos of her doing a tribute to the late singer, Alliyah. In the caption, Vega commented about the project.

"My tribute to my forever inspiration and role model Aaliyah Dana Haughton. Crazy to see that two of the things I loved most were connected. So thankful to WWE. Nothing but love and respect to the Haughton family. Aaliyah, I will continue to take you with me, always. Thank you to everyone who made this possible."