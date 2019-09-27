WWE will be moving forward with new theme songs and logos for their main TV shows next week for Premiere Week. As noted, there has also been talk of introducing new stages & sets for RAW and SmackDown as well.

We noted before how "Are You Ready" by AC/DC will likely be the new SmackDown theme song as it had been used in new promos for next Friday's SmackDown FOX premiere. It was also speculated that "Legendary" by Skillet would be the new theme song for RAW as it was used in a promo for Monday's season premiere episode.

As seen in the video tweet below, WWE confirmed today that Skillet's "Legendary" is a new theme song for the red brand.

On a related note, it was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that the show-opening intro videos will be returning to RAW and SmackDown next week, featuring the aforementioned theme songs. It was also noted in the report that "Legendary" and "Are You Ready" will be used in those intro videos.

WWE has not confirmed the new sets, which will go along with the new announce teams next week, but they have confirmed new RAW and SmackDown logos. They have been using the new SmackDown logos in graphics for a few weeks now, but just started using the new RAW logo in the season premiere graphics released this week.

You can see a shot of the new logos with the current logos below: (H/T CBS Sports)

Below are the current line-ups for next week's WWE Hell In a Cell go-home episodes - Monday's RAW season premiere from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix and Friday's SmackDown FOX premiere from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which will also be SmackDown 20th Anniversary show, along with WWE's tweet on the new RAW theme song and the accompanying music videos:

RAW Season Premiere Current Line-up:

* Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appear

* The Miz hosts MizTV with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defends against Rey Mysterio

* Sasha Banks vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defends against Cedric Alexander

* RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defend against Heavy Machinery

* Debut of the new RAW announce team with Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler

SmackDown FOX Premiere Current Line-up:

* Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks

* Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match with their jobs on the line

* Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

* Appearances by several WWE Hall of Famers, including Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lawler, among other stars

* Debut of the new SmackDown announce team with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young

It's time to show your full potential. "Legendary" by @skilletmusic is an Official Theme Song of #RAW. pic.twitter.com/9Fpq5w7YVN — WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2019

