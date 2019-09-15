Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AAA: Invading New York pay-per-view. This event will take place live at The Hulu Theater in New York City's Madison Square Garden. The show will stream live on FITE TV at 6 PM EST. Below is the updated card for tonight's event:

Blue Demon Jr. vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. (No DQ Match)



Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix (c) vs. Santana and Ortiz (AAA Tag Team Championship)



Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie (AAA Reina de Reinas Championship)



Texano Jr., Taurus, and Scorpion King vs. Brian Cage, Psycho Clown, and Cain Velasquez

Also appearing: Aerostar, Averno, Daga, Dinastía, Drago, Golden Magic, Hijo del Tirantes, Hijo del Vikingo, Konnan, La Hiedra, La Parkita, Lady Maravilla, Lady Shani, Mamba, Máximo, Myzteziz Jr., Niño Hamburguesa, Pagano, Piero, Pimpinela Escarlata, Puma King and Villano III Jr.

Our coverage will begin at 6 PM EST. Stay tuned!