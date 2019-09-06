Major League Wrestling announced today that Ace Austin will be in action tomorrow night at MLW: War Chamber. Austin signed an open contract for tomorrow's event.

Ace Austin had his debut match with Impact Wrestling in March. Besides MLW and Impact, Austin has wrestled in CZW, World Xtreme Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore.

MLW: War Chamber will be taking place tomorrow, September 7 at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas. MLW: War Chamber will be an MLW Fusion TV taping for beIn Sports.

Below is the updated MLW: War Chamber Card:

FIRST-EVER WAR CHAMBER MATCH:

* The Von Erichs, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor & Low Ki (cornered by Kevin Von Erich) vs. CONTRA Unit

2/3 FALLS WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH:

* The Hart Foundation vs. The Dynasty (c)

BUNKHOUSE MATCH:

* Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc (presented by Salina de la Renta)

* Austin Aries vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

¡LUCHA LIBRE!

* Los Parks (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Séptimo Dragón & Magnus

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Douglas James

* Dominic Garrini vs. Ariel Dominguez

* Gringo Loco & Air Wolf vs. Injustice's Myron Reed & Kotto Brazil

* Zenshi vs. Jordan Oliver of Injustice

* Ace Austin open contract match